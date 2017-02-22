Microsoft announces Lite versions of Skype and Linkedin

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the launch of Skype Lite - a calling and instant messaging app - aimed mainly at mid to low end Android phone users which consumes less resources than its conventional offering. Nadella announced this at the company's 2-day flagship event 'Future Decoded' happening in Mumbai. The app targets Indian users facing challenges of poor connectivity, bandwidth issues and limitations of low, mid-end handsets.

The app has been developed at the company's Hyderabad R & D Centre. Aimed primarily at those using low end Android handsets, Microsoft said the app consumes very little footprint and bandwidth. This is available now on Google Play and the company said currently it has no plans to launch this in other developing markets. Skype Lite is expected to compete with Whatsapp and other similar platforms. Microsoft said Aadhar integration has been built into Skype Lite.

Nadella also announced the launch of Linkedin Lite which would work on even basic phones. Linkedin Lite he said would help even blue collar workers and would work on slower connections too under a program called Project Sangam.

