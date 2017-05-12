Microsoft designs new Windows 10 update

With its Windows 10 being used by a a record 500 million devices globally, IT giant Microsoft today announced an update of the operating system designed to set the stage for the next "wave of creativity."

Announced during the ongoing annual developers conference Build 2017, Microsoft said the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update would be available later this year.

"A new design system for the next wave of creativity across devices; experiences that move with you across Windows, iOS, and Android; Spotify, SAP Digital Boardroom are coming to the Windows Store; new tools that make Windows home for all developers; and the world's first Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers no markers required," said Terry Myerson, executive vice president Windows and Devices Group.

Unveiling a new creative app, Myerson said this automatically brings memories - photos and videos - together to create stories with a soundtrack, theme and cinematic transitions.

"You can also create mixed reality by adding 3D objects to your photos and videos to tell stories in a whole new way, or turn your photos and videos into your canvas, drawing on them with Windows Ink," he said in his key note address to the thousands of developers gathered here from across the globe.

For people using multiple devices, Myerson said Microsoft Fluent Design System will deliver intuitive, harmonious, responsive and inclusive cross-device experiences and interactions.

"For developers, Fluent Design is built to help you create more expressive and engaging apps that work across a wide range of device and input diversity," he added.

Fall Creators Update leverages both the new Fluent Design System and the intelligence of the Microsoft Graph, Myerson said, adding that with timeline in Windows 10, one can now jump back in time to find what one was working on.

"With a visual timeline that displays what you were doing when, you can easily hop back into files, apps and sites as if you never left," he said.

With Cortana, one can pick now up where they left off across Windows, iOS and Android devices, he said.

"Imagine logging off your PC and having the doc you were editing pop up on your phone. Cortana asks if you want to pick up where you left in your app, doc or website. It's like having your PC and your phone finish each other's sentences," he told the audience.

Clipboard is a fast and easy way to copy and paste just about anything between connected devices, whether on a Windows PC or your favourite mobile phone, he noted.

"Just hit copy on what you want to grab; your photo, map link, paragraph, even an animated gif; and it is ready to paste into whatever you want," he said.

Myerson announced the launch of OneDrive Files on Demand, under which one can access all of their files in the cloud without having to download them and use storage space on their device.

"You don't have to change the way you work, because all your files even online files can be seen in File Explorer and accessed on-demand whenever they are needed," he said.

Addressing the developers community, Myerson said Microsoft was inspired to make Windows and Visual studio the best home for all developers, not only for applications on Windows, but app experiences that span across all platforms and all devices.

During its annual developers conference, Microsoft also announced the world's first Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers.

"The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will also see the magic of mixed reality brought to consumers around the world.

We are working with developers to create this new frontier in computing and want any developer to get a Windows Mixed Reality dev kit," Myerson said.

A customer who pairs a Windows Mixed Reality headset with motion controllers will have a rich and immersive experience across creativity tools, productivity, games and entertainment, he added.

