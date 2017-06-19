Moto C Plus launch makes budget segment more competitive; check price, availability

Motorola launches its new budget smartphone Moto C Plus in India. Moto C plus is expected compete with other entry-level smart phones by Xiaomi, Micromax and Samsung in the Indian market. The launch is slated for 12 pm and those interested can watch it live on Moto India Youtube page.

The phone will be available for purchase immediately after the launch. The phone will be up for sales exclusively on Flipkart.

Motorola had unveiled two budget smartphones last month - Moto C and Moto C Plus. Moto C, priced at Rs 5,999 was launched in India on June 2. This is the cheapest Motorola phone in India. Before Moto C , the Moto E3 Power was the lowest-priced Motorola phone in the Indian market. The price of Moto C Plus is likely to be little higher than Moto C.

The phone was launched at Euros 119 which is approximately a little above Rs 8,000. However, it remains to be seen if Motorola goes for a little lower price to draw Indian buyers who have plenty of other options at that range to choose from.

Both Moto C and Moto C Plus feature a 5-inch display. With 64-bit quad-core MediaTek processor, Moto C Plus comes in two variants - 1 GB RAM and 2 GB RAM. The phone has 16 GB storage but can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD slot. Moto C and Moto Plus run on Google's latest Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, which gives them an edge over Xiaomi which still run on Marshmallow.

Battery strength of Moto C Plus is higher than Moto C which had 2,350mAh battery. As compared, Moto C Plus boasts 4,000mAh battery. As for display, Moto C Plus has HD resolution of 720 by 1280 pixels as compared to Moto C's FWVGA (854 by 480) display. Moto C Plus' rear camera is 8-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, while the front camera is a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.8 aperture. Moto C has 5MP rear and 2MP front camera.