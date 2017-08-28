Moto G5s Plus with dual lens camera to launch tomorrow on Amazon

Motorola recently launched the Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus globally but the device was only made available in a few European countries. Earlier there were reports that the company might launch the device in India in October during the festive season in India. However, it seems there's an early Diwali for Moto fans.



The company will be launching its first dual lens camera phone tomorrow and will be selling the device exclusively on Amazon. There is no mention of price yet but the e-commerce giant has already listed it on their site with all highlights of the device.



This will Motorola's first device that will feature a dual camera. However, rest of the device is much similar to the popular Moto G5 Plus which has earned itself a commendable reputation for its camera. The frame is pretty much the same and even the processor.



This device will be a strong contender for Xiaomi's Mi5X which is expected to launch on September 5. Both devices are expected to be priced below the Rs 20,000 mark. However, the performance of their cameras will be the deciding factor here.

Here are the highlights of both the device:

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus uses the same design language as Moto G5 Plus and even features the same chipset, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 and the same 3000mAh battery. It still comes equipped with a FullHD 5.5inch screen and a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5S Plus gets a new dual camera setup with two 13 megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture placed horizontally. These cameras will help the portrait mode which was made popular by iPhone 7 Plus. The new camera will also be able to shoot 4K videos.

Moto G5S

The smaller device, Moto G5S still sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen and is powered by the same Snapdragon 430 chipset. However, this device gets a new battery that has been bumped up to 3,000 mAh battery from 2,800mAh battery unit on the Moto G5.

The primary camera gets a boost in terms of megapixels with a new 16 megapixel camera and an f/2.0 aperture. The secondary camera, a 5 megapixel module, has been upgraded with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash for selfies in the dark.

Currently, the Moto G5S is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 18,900) and the Moto G5S Plus will start selling at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 22,700). The Indian prices may vary when the devices are launched here.