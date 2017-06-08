Moto Z2 Play launched in India at Rs 27,999

Motorola on Thursday launched the Moto Z2 Play in India at Rs 27,999.

The pre-booking for the phone is open on Flipkart and several offline stores. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 626 processor, which is 8-core CPU with top speed of 2.2GHz.

The phone is available in two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has 5.5 inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution (OLED with Gorilla Glass 3).

The phone has 5MP front camera which has a pixel size of 1.4 um and an aperture ratio of f/2.2. It's also equipped with a flash and a wide-angle lens.

It also has a 12MP rear camera. The phone is powered by 3000 mAh battery and the TurboPower charger gives the phone up to seven hours of battery life in just about 15 minutes.

The phone is equipped with fingerprint reader to instantly unlock it. The fingerprint reader also allows you to easily navigate through the phone.

It comes with moto voice feature with which you can use just your voice to ask the Moto Z2 Play for directions, information or answers. It has dimensions of width 76.2 mm, height 156.2 mm and depth of 5.99 mm. It weighs 145 gram. The dual-sim phone is available in two colours: Lunar Gray and Black.

The Moto Z2 Play runs on the Android Pure Nougat OS which allows one to view multiple apps at once in split-screen mode. The 4G VOLTE supports 3G and 2Gnetworks also. Moto Z2 Play is the successor to Moto Z,and Moto Z Play smartphones announced last year.