Motorola launches Moto G5s Plus with dual camera at Rs 15,999

Motorola has launched its first dual-lens phone, Moto G5s Plus at Rs 15,999 along with another Moto G5s at Rs 13,999. The devices will available on Amazon.in from 11:59pm today.

The devices have been launched with a single storage option. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The user will also be able to use a MicroSD card slot to expand the memory. The Moto G5s Plus will be available in two colours, namely: Blush Gold and Lunar Gray.

Amazon will also be giving out a few offers along with the device. Here are some of the offers:

You can exchange your old Motorola phone to get an additional Rs 1,000 off over the exchange value.

No cost EMI on all credit cards

Moto Sport headphones at Rs 499, instead of its original price of Rs 1,599.

Additional 50GB 4G data for Jio subscribers

Here are the highlights of both the device:

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus uses the same design language as Moto G5 Plus and even features the same chipset, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 and the same 3000mAh battery. It still comes equipped with a FullHD 5.5inch screen and a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5S Plus gets a new dual camera setup with two 13 megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture placed horizontally. These cameras will help the portrait mode which was made popular by iPhone 7 Plus. The new camera will also be able to shoot 4K videos.

Moto G5S

The smaller device, Moto G5S still sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen and is powered by the same Snapdragon 430 chipset. However, this device gets a new battery that has been bumped up to 3,000 mAh battery from 2,800mAh battery unit on the Moto G5.

The primary camera gets a boost in terms of megapixels with a new 16 megapixel camera and an f/2.0 aperture. The secondary camera, a 5 megapixel module, has been upgraded with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash for selfies in the dark.