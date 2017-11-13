Motorola launches Moto X4: All you need to know from price, features to special offers

Motorola has launched the Moto X4 which is placed in the higher side of the mid-range segment. Motorola's Moto X4 will be competing against the likes of Honor 9 Pro, OnePlus 3T, Oppo F3 Plus, Vivo V7+ and even the company's own Moto Z Play.

The Moto X4 misses out on Motorola's signature mod design but ticks most boxes, at least on paper. The X series was the company's flagship when launched but with the arrival Z series, the X series had to take a back seat.

The Moto X4 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage variant.

The company is offering additional Rs 2,500 exchange bonus for all buyers planning to exchange their old device with the Moto X4. The company is also offering 10 per cent cash back for HDFC bank cards. Apart from that Airtel is offering 340 GB data with the purchase of the Moto X4.

Flipkart is also offering guaranteed buy back up to 50 per cent with the purchase of The Moto X4.The device will be available on Flipkart and Moto Hubs from 11:59pm tonight.

Here are the highlights of the device

The Moto X4 features Corning glass on back which also tends to change the colour when view from different angles. The device uses an aluminum frame for extra sturdiness of the device. The back panel also features a big camera hump that features the dual-camera setup.

Coming to the camera, the device features one 12 Megapixel camera module with dual autofocus tech and another 8 Megapixel with 120 degree wide angle lens. The camera comes with intelligent camera features based on AI. The camera can detect objects to provide contextual results, similar to what Google launched with the Google Lens on Pixel 2.

The camera also gets features like panorama in selfies, selective focus for the bokeh effect. The device also gets a spot colour feature which lets the user select a single colour to pop in a particular image.

Coming to the basics of the device, the Moto X4 features a Snapdragon 630 chipset which is clocked at 2.2GHz. The chipset is supported by Adreno 508 GPU. The device extracts it power from a 300mAH battery that also supports TurboCharge. The user will be able to charge 6 hours worth of battery-life within 15 minutes.

It will come with a normal 5.2 inch screen with a FullHD display covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.The Moto X4 also comes with IP 68 dust and water resistance which is sure to give it an edge over other competitors in the same segment. Moto X4 will also come with Bluetooth 5.0 which enables various Bluetooth devices to simultaneously connect with the smartphone.