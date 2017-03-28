Motorola to launch Moto G5 in India on April 4. Here's how you can get one

Motorola launched the Moto G5 Plus in India this month and now the company has announced the launch day of its younger sibling Moto G5. The company has started sending media invites for the launch event on April 4.

Moto G5 will be the successor to Moto G4 that was launched last year and will fit in the 5-inch segment of smartphones. The device will be available exclusively on Amazon India from 12am on April 5. Amazon Prime members will get special offers on the launch of the device.

In terms of size, the Moto G5 is just 0.2 inches smaller than the Moto G5 Plus but the internals differ from each other. The Moto G5 comes with a milder Snapdragon 430 chipset where as the Moto G5 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 625.

In the camera department, the Moto G5 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies.

The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, and comes in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold colour variants. The Moto G5 is powered by a 2800mAh removable battery with support for quick charging.

The device comes will come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, with the option to expand further via a a microSD card slot.