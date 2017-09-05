Nikon launches D850 with 45.7MP sensor and 4K video recording in India

Unveiled late last month, Nikon has now announced the launch of its next flagship camera in India. D850 has been priced at Rs 2,54,950 for body only, and Rs 2,99,950 for the D850 with AF-S Nikkor 24-120 f/4G ED VR lens. It will be available from September 7 in the country.

Claiming to be the new benchmark in D-SLR image quality, Nikon claims that the camera is geared towards the growing segment of hybrid photographers in wedding photography and of those in the genres of nature, events and fashion. Completing 10 years in India, Nikon has a turnover of Rs 1,100 crores in FY16, Nikon India aims to further raise the bar next year aiming a 5-10 per cent increase.

Nikon D850 has a 45.7MP FX-format (full-frame) BSI CMOS sensor which comes combined with 9-fps continuous shooting mode. It has a EXPEED 5 image-processing engine. The 153-point AF a system can be used for focusing from action to portraits. The camera has a dynamic range of native ISO 64 to 25600 and an extended low metering limit, auto exposure (AE) shooting for low-light and other environments.

Built for hybrid photographers and multimedia creators, it also packs in a full-frame 4K UHD video capabilities, 4x and 5x slow-motion videos in Full HD, and 8K time-lapse movie production using interval timer photography.

There is a dedicated movie menu for hassle free switching between movie and still functions, and movies can be recorded in both FX-based and DX-based movie formats, and there is also an option to make use of wide-angle and fisheye lenses. It comes with a high-resolution tilting 3.2 inch touch-screen with 2359k-dot LCD monitor and illuminated buttons for shooting in the dark.

Announcing the launch, Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India said, "The launch of the revolutionary Nikon D850 exemplifies our commitment towards bringing about cutting-edge technological innovation in the evolving photography space. We aim to offer sheer brilliance in photography to our customers."

