Nokia 3310 launched at Rs 3,310 in India: Here are 7 reasons for you to buy it in the age of smartphone!

Nokia launched the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 globally during the MWC held in Barcelona earlier this year. However, the company has decided Nokia 3310 to be the first Nokia device under HMD Global that will launch in India.

The device was originally launched in 2000. It has been a decade since the device was discontinued. Despite being a feature phone in the age of smartphones, Nokia 3310's legendary status is giving the brand the attention it needs. Perhaps, launching the Nokia 3310 is the correct move for a market like India, who's majority still functions on feature phones.

The device will be launched on May 18, but will only be available via offline channels. This also indicates that the device is not just a marketing gimmick, instead it aims at getting its fair share of popularity back in the feature phone segment.

Here's why you might want a Nokia 3310: