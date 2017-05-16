Nokia 3310 launched at Rs 3,310 in India: Here are 7 reasons for you to buy it in the age of smartphone!

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: May 16, 2017 | 17:30 IST
Nokia launched the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 globally during the MWC held in Barcelona earlier this year. However, the company has decided Nokia 3310 to be the first Nokia device under HMD Global that will launch in India.
The device was originally launched in 2000. It has been a decade since the device was discontinued. Despite being a feature phone in the age of smartphones, Nokia 3310's legendary status is giving the brand the attention it needs. Perhaps, launching the Nokia 3310 is the correct move for a market like India, who's majority still functions on feature phones.
The device will be launched on May 18, but will only be available via offline channels. This also indicates that the device is not just a marketing gimmick, instead it aims at getting its fair share of popularity back in the feature phone segment.
Also Read: Xiaomi launches Mi Router 3C with smart Mi WiFi app, priced at Rs 1,199
Here's why you might want a Nokia 3310:
- Colour: Unlike the dull blue, original Nokia 3310, the new device will be available in four colours - red, yellow, blue and grey. It will also feature a coloured 2.4-inch display with 240x320 pixel resolution
- Internet: This new Nokia will also be able to surf the internet with a basic 2.5G support for old-school internet browsing via Opera Mini.
- Camera: Nokia 3310 houses a 2 megapixel camera which might not be ideal for your Instagram handle but should still work fine with day light pictures.
- Memory: The device comes with 16MB memory; yes it's not a typo, 16MB in the era of smartphones with 256GB internal storage. However, you can expand memory using a 32GB memory card, which do the job for a simple feature phone.
- Battery: No phone can fill the shoes of the original Nokia 3310 without a monstrous battery life and the company claims that the new device is well equipped to reclaim the status of a marathon-phone. The device houses a 1200mAh battery and also supports Dual SIM for connectivity. The biggest USP of the 3310 is the 1200 mAh battery with a 22.1 hours talk time and up to 25 days of standby time.
- Music: Even if the device won't be the first choice as a primary device, it surely can be your music phone, thanks to its legendary battery, 3.5mm headphone jack and support for FM Radio and Mp3 audio format.
- Bluetooth: The device will also get bluetooth connectivity with Bluetooth 3.0. Using it with bluetooth speakers and headphones shouldn't be a problem.
Unlike its ancestor, the new Nokia 3310 is much lighter and weighs just 76 gms. However, it's fairly thick at 12.8mm