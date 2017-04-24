Nokia 3310 to be available in European countries from April 28; when will it launch in India?

Nokia 3310 will be available later this month in some European markets. However, according to a report by The Economic Times, the device is expected to launch in India around June-end.

Nokia made an explosive comeback in February this year unveiling its new age smartphones alongside a revamped version of Nokia 3310 taking users back to the pre-smartphones days.

Despite not being in production, Nokia 3310 has lived in memories and memes. The device now makes a comeback from dead after a decade. And, it has definitely stolen headlines better than any other latest device.

The Finnish company has made pre-order listings available in Germany and Austria. The phone will hit the shelves on April 28.

Nokia had a strong hold in India in the past, and should be an ideal market for Nokia 3310 for a majority of population still operating on feature phones.

When the phone was unveiled in February, the company was expected to release the model in India by May 2017. However, there has been no official confirmation but it is highly likely that the device will be here by the end of June this year.



In fact, some reports suggest Nokia 3310's launch in India may get delayed to the month of June. The device is priced at 49 euros (roughly Rs 3,500) which might get slightly cheaper if the devices are made in India.

The original 3310 sold 126 million phones, the 12th best-selling phone model in history. Nine of the top 12 selling models were produced by Nokia.

Though the name and company is the same, the entire brand has been refreshed with its new license owned by HMD Global, which is led by ex-Nokia executives and backed by Chinese electronics giant Foxconn.

When compared to the classic Nokia 3310, the new device has slightly bigger screens but it still retains the retro-design that the brand was famous for.