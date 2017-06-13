Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones launched in India, mark firm's android debut

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones have been launched in India by the Finnish startup HMD Global. The phones mark the entry of Nokia in the android segment.

Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 12,899, respectively.

Nokia 6, the most premium smartphone of the lot, will be sold on Amazon India at Rs 14,999.

While Nokia 3 will be available from June 16, pre-bookings for Nokia 5 will begin July 7. Nokia 6 can be pre-booked starting July 14. HMD Global is a Finnish firm that was given the licence to design and make Nokia-branded mobile phones.



Nokia 3



Nokia 3 comes with the smallest five-inch screen and sports a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 2GB RAM. It has 2GB of RAM, a 2,650 mAh battery and 16 GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (of up to 256GB). Nokia 3 sports a plastic body. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front and the back, and the rear camera has LED flash.

Nokia 5

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The company is providing a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate a card of up to 128GB. The phone has a fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The phone has a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel one at the front. The device measures 149.7x72.5x8.05 mm and houses a 3000 mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 6



Nokia 6 has a 5.5-inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 3/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. The Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. On the camera front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 8-megapixel front facing snapper. Both cameras come with an f/2.0 aperture. The rear panel houses a 3000 mAh battery unit. It has a USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

These new smartphones are running stock Android 7. HMD Global has promised an Android O update for the phones.

