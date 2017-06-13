Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 to be launched in India today

The long wait for Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 is set to get over as HMD Global is set to launch the three Android-powered smartphones in India today.

HMD Global is a Finnish firm that was given the licence to design and make Nokia-branded mobile phones.



Nokia will enter the Android market for the first time in India but considering the brand's cult following in the country, the devices are expected to sell well.

Nokia 3 comes with the smallest 5.0-inch screen and sports a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 2GB RAM.



It has 2GB of RAM, a 3,650mAh battery and 16GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (of up to 256GB). The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 10,000.

Nokia 6 has a 5.5 Inch HD display powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 which is supported by 3/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage.



On the camera front, the phone houses a 16MegaPixel rear camera 8 MegaPixel front facing snapper. The rear panel also houses a 3000 mAh battery unit. The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 20,000.

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch screen with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.



The company is providing a MicroSD card slot that can accommodate a card of up to 128GB. The device is expected to launch at a price below Rs 15,000.

