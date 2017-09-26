HMD Global launches Nokia's first Android flagship: Nokia 8 features, price, availability

Unveiled at an event last month in London, Nokia's first flagship has launched in India. The Nokia 8 features a dual camera at the rear and a bothie mode where the front and the rear cameras can be used simultaneously. Priced at Rs 36,999, the Nokia 8 will be available in offline as well as online channel starting October 14. For online, the Nokia 8 will be exclusively on Amazon India. The Nokia 8 will compete against OnePlus 5 and soon to be launched Xiaomi Mi Mix 2.

The Nokia 8 has got a polished aluminium unibody design which undergoes a rigorous 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing. It has been crafted from series 6000 aluminium and the IP54 certification makes it splash resistant. It features a 5.3inch display with 2560x1440 pixel resolution with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The new Nokia smartphones run Android operating system and the Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and will receive Android 8.0 (Oreo) update sometime later this year or early next year. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835v processor. The one launched in India will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, and supports expandable memory of up to 256GB. HMD Global, the official licensee for Nokia smartphones has opted for stock Android OS. This means consumers get to experience pure Android users interface, which is free from bloatware.

There has been Nokia devices with ZEISS optics in the past and the Nokia 8 continues the legacy. It features a 13 MP dual image-fusion rear camera with a colour and monochrome sensor and a wide angle 13MP phase detection front camera. Both the rear and front cameras are equipped with ZEISS optics. It comes with a Dual-Sight mode allowing users to use both front and back cameras simultaneously for split-screen photos and video. It also supports built-in streaming straight to Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

It is also the first smartphone to feature Nokia OZO Audio, combining three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to capture audio with immersive 360 degree spatial surround sound. OZO spatial 360 degree audio brings a fully immersive audio experience to 4K video.

It also packs in a 3090 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a Type C connector.

HMD Global has exclusive rights to develop and market Nokia branded feature phones, smartphones and tablets till 2024 against royalty payments to Nokia, while the manufacturing will be carried out by Foxconn. In June this year, HMD Global has announce three mid-range Android phones, which were simultaneously launched across 120 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, West Asia, Africa and Europe.