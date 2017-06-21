Here's all you need to know about OnePlus 5; pricing, features and availability in India

OnePlus 5 is the most expensive phone launched by the Chinese company yet. The device was launched in the United States on Tuesday. Living up to most of the expectations, it comes with both a whopping 8 GB RAM and a dual lens camera. The company is facing various allegations regarding the enhancement of benchmark performances of the newly launched OnePlus 5.



The company denied the allegation saying that it's more of a real life situation other than being one that has been tampered with. The real issue can only be determined once the consumer units start rolling out. The allegations come one day after the launch of the device which can hamper the sales of the 'flagship killer'.



Here are the highlights of the OnePlus device launched yesterday:

Design

Until OnePlus 3, the company opted for a more industrial design which also made it unique. The OnePlus 3 and 3T came with a more comparable flagship designs using metal and glass. With the OnePlus 5, the design is even closer to other premium flagships in the market. The back of the device looks much cleaner than the OnePlus 3T as the antenna lines of the device have been pushed to the edges.

The front of the device, which is also the most-looked at part, does not come with anything like Samsung's Infinity Display. Despite rumours, OnePlus made it clear in a video to The Verge that as much as they wanted to, the small company did not have the technology to incorporate an edge to edge or curved display.

The fingerprint sensor has a similar placement as the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The device is the slimmest OnePlus flagship at 7.2mm thickness which will feel even slimmer due to the curved edges of the devices.



Power

One of the biggest selling points of the OnePlus devices is their raw power. The company did not disappoint this year either. The OnePlus 5 comes with the flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 coupled with Adreno 540.

However, the highlight here is the 8 GB RAM which is available with the higher variant of the device. With such an arsenal of processing power, the device shouldn't have any difficulty running the heaviest and most power intensive applications.

The internal memory used UFS 2.1 Dual Lane Storage technology, speeding up the phone's performance. OnePlus 5 has received several tweaks in a bid to improve performance and cut down lag.

Camera

One of the features that have always kept premium smartphones far from the equally specked low priced devices is the camera. OnePlus realized this and launched a dual lens setup with the new OnePlus 5. The dual camera, one with a telephoto lens and another with a normal one, will allow users to click DSLR-quality pictures, claimed OnePlus.

The primary camera is a 16 MP unit with a Sony IMX398 sensor, whereas the other one is a 20 MP camera with the telephoto lens. With the dual camera, OnePlus 5 is now capable of fast autofocus (AF). The 16 MP unit has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the 20 MP has that of f/2.6.

The software end of photography is handled by Smart Capture, which is capable of clearing noise from pictures, taking zoom a notch ahead from the optical kind to allow better focus and pixel quality and improved HDR. With this tool, the camera on OnePlus 5 can even recognize the kind of image to be taken and customise the settings accordingly.

Armed with a Pro-mode, users can control ISO, white balance, shutter speed, histogram, like in DSLR cameras.

Battery

Though the OnePlus 5 comes with an average 3300mAH battery, the device supports dash charge feature. According to the company, the phone can be charged for an entire day's use in just 30 minutes. Acknowledging the previous heating issues in the devices, the company has promised that this device will not trouble users, even when using the phone while charging.

Display

OnePlus has opted for the same resolution this year with the same aspect ratio as well. The device comes with an AMOLED 1080p panel with a screen size of 5.5 inches. Contrary to many leaks that suggested that the OnePlus 5 will come with edge to edge display, the company has opted for a more conventional yet functional design language.



Oxygen OS

The proprietary Oxygen OS has been improved too for delivering better experience to the users. OnePlus 5 comes with a Reading Mode, that turns the phone screen into one akin to an e-reader. Moreover, the screen responds to the surroundings with feedback from the ambience sensor, and can behave like a piece of paper.

Availability and pricing

The device is already available in the United States at a price of $479 which roughly translates to Rs 31,000. However, it is expected to be priced slightly higher in the Indian market with speculations running from Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. In India, the device will be launched in India on June 22 and will be sold on Amazon.in.

Contrary to many reports, OnePlus launched just two colours, Slate Grey and Midnight Black with the new OnePlus 5. So far, the company hasn't mentioned any further additions to the colour range.

