OnePlus 5 India launch event begins, watch live here

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 5 today at an event in Mumbai and the event can be streamed live at 2pm from the company's YouTube page linked below.





The device was launched in the United States on June 20. In India, the device will be available exclusively via Amazon India's website or even from pop up events arranged across four major cities in India.



OnePlus 5 has been a popular smartphone brand right from the first iteration of their flagship line-up. However, one of the biggest challenges an interested buyer would have to face is the availability of a OnePlus device.

Earlier, users were bound to OnePlus' infamous invite system which left a lot of buyers frustrated. The company stopped the practice but the device still ran out of stock pretty quick.



This year OnePlus fans stand a chance to go and get their device themselves, only hours after the India launch. The company has arranged a few pop up events in four major cities, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru.

The events main function will be to demonstrate the new flagship in flesh but OnePlus is also selling the device from these stores. However, the company claims that the stock will be limited and will be sold on a first come first serve basis.

In New Delhi, the pop up event will be organized on June 23 between 1pm to 9 pm in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

In Bengaluru, the store will be setup on June 24 from 12:30 pm to 9pm at OnePlus Experience Store, 213, Brigade Road.

In Hyderabad, the device will be available on June 25 from 3pm to 9 pm at Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills.

In Chennai, the event will be held on June 24 at Trans Car India Pvt Limited, 355A, GST Road, Alandur from 3pm to 9pm.

The device will also be made available online exclusively on Amazon India website. The device will be available for purchase right after the launch of the device today.

Here are the highlights of the OnePlus 5 device:

Design

The back of the device looks much cleaner than the OnePlus 3T as the antenna lines of the device have been pushed to the edges.

Despite rumours, OnePlus made it clear in a video to The Verge that as much as they wanted to, the small company did not have the technology to incorporate an edge to edge or curved display.

The fingerprint sensor has a similar placement as the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The device is the slimmest OnePlus flagship at 7.2mm thickness which will feel even slimmer due to the curved edges of the devices.

Power

The OnePlus 5 comes with the flagship chipset Snapdragon 835 coupled with Adreno 540. However, the highlight here is the 8 GB RAM which is available with the higher variant of the device.

The internal memory used UFS 2.1 Dual Lane Storage technology, speeding up the phone's performance. OnePlus 5 has received several tweaks in a bid to improve performance and cut down lag.

Camera

The dual camera, one with a telephoto lens and another with a normal one, will allow users to click DSLR-quality pictures, claimed OnePlus.

The primary camera is a 16 MP unit with a Sony IMX398 sensor, whereas the other one is a 20 MP camera with the telephoto lens. With the dual camera, OnePlus 5 is now capable of fast autofocus (AF). The 16 MP unit has an aperture of f/1.7 whereas the 20 MP has that of f/2.6.

The software end of photography is handled by Smart Capture, which is capable of clearing noise from pictures, taking zoom a notch ahead from the optical kind to allow better focus and pixel quality and improved HDR. With this tool, the camera on OnePlus 5 can even recognize the kind of image to be taken and customise the settings accordingly.

Battery

Though the OnePlus 5 comes with an average 3300mAH battery, the device supports dash charge feature. According to the company, the phone can be charged for an entire day's use in just 30 minutes.

Display

OnePlus has opted for the same resolution this year with the same aspect ratio as well. The device comes with an AMOLED 1080p panel with a screen size of 5.5 inches.

Oxygen OS

The proprietary Oxygen OS has been improved too for delivering better experience to the users. OnePlus 5 comes with a Reading Mode that turns the phone screen into one akin to an e-reader. Moreover, the screen responds to the surroundings with feedback from the ambience sensor, and can behave like a piece of paper.

Pricing

The device is already available in the United States at a price of $479 which roughly translates to Rs 31,000. However, it is expected to be priced slightly higher in the Indian market with speculations running from Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant.

Colours

Contrary to many reports, OnePlus launched just two colours, Slate Grey and Midnight Black with the new OnePlus 5. So far, the company hasn't mentioned any further additions to the colour range.