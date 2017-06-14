OnePlus 5 to launch next week: Here's how much it could be priced

Just a few more days are left for the launch of one of the most awaited phones of this year, the OnePlus5. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the specifications of OnePlus5, which is expected to match top flagships of Samsung, LG and Apple at a much lower price. Even though there is mystery over OnePlus 5 price, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to play to its strength of offering top specifications at a much reasonable price compared to its competitors.



In fact, a report by True Tech , says that the 64 GB version of the phone with 6 GB RAM could be priced at Rs 32,999. The leak also says that the 128 GB version of OnePlus 5 with 8 GB RAM could be priced at Rs 37,999. This clearly means the phone will be more expensive that OnePlus 3T.



There have been numerous leaks related to OnePlus5 in recent days ahead of its launch on 20 June. One of the most interesting leaks was that the device would come with a dual camera setup. The device will have a 5.5-inch quad-HD display with 1440x2560 pixels resolution. It will be powered by the latest processor, a 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 quad-core processor and will be paired with 6GB of RAM.



"OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance. With graphically-demanding apps, for example, you'll notice how fast they load and how well they run," Lau had said in his blog on the company's official forum said.

