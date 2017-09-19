Panasonic launches Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 smartphones

Japanese technology giant, Panasonic, has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market. The Eluga Ray 500 and Eluga Ray 700 are priced under Rs 10,000 and come with massive battery storage. Available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 20, Eluga Ray 500 is priced at Rs 8,990 and Eluga Ray 700 at Rs 9,999.



Panasonic's first dual camera offering, Eluga Ray 500 features a 5inch HD display and is powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage and 4000 mAh battery. The camera module comprises one 13MP and one 8MP camera with LED flash. There is also a 5MP front camera. It is a dual-SIM device with hybrid SIM slot supporting up to 128GB of expandable memory.



Eluga Ray 700 comes with a 5.5inc full HD display and has a full metal body. It has a 1.3GHz octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone has a 13MP Sony IMX 258 rear camera and a 13MP front facing camera with flash. Weighing 182 grams, Eluga Ray 700 comes with 5000 mAh battery.