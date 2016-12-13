Pokemon Go launches officially in India, partners with Reliance Jio

Five months after the global launch, popularAugmented Reality game, Pokemon Go, is officially launched in India on December 14. Reliance Jio has partnered with Niantac to bring the game to India.

With this partnership, thousands of Reliance Digital Stores and select partner premises in India will appear as 'PokeStops' or 'Gyms' in the Pokemon GO game beginning Wednesday. On Jio's social messaging app, JioChat, Pokemon players have access to an exclusive Pokemon Go Channel. The Pokemon Go Channel will enable Pokemon Go players to collaborate and be part of an exciting community of players with daily tips, contests, clues, and special events.

The Pokemon Go Channel on JioChat is a fun way to socialize with other players and level-up faster. Jio SIM customers will be able to download and play Pokemon GO without incurring data charges, like any other app and content, till March 31, 2017. However, the game is not yet listed on Apple's App Store or Android Play Store in India yet.

"We are delighted to partner with Jio to launch Pokemon GO in India." said John Hanke, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Niantic. "It's exciting to see Pokemon fans in India step out and explore their neighbourhoods in search of Pokemon and Jio's disruptive high speed 4G LTE Network will be an excellent way to experience the game."