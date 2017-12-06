Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon powered 'Always-connected' PCs

Qualcomm Inc, the world's largest mobile-chipset maker, unveiled Snapdragon 835-powered "Always Connected" PCs at its second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Hawaii. Attempting to break into the personal-computing space, Qualcomm has already announced the first two Windows on Snapdragon devices from Asus and HP. These new class of Windows 10 PCs can support 'an always on and always connected' experience with Gigabit LTE speed and still have all-day battery life.

The Asus NovaGo is a 13.3inch 2-in-1 convertible, featuring a full HD resolution with captive multi-touch LTPS display, with LED backlight. Running on Windows 10 OS, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Qualcomm Adreno 540 710MHz graphics. Other than Wifi, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi direct, the convertible, will also have a Snapdragon X16 modem (Gigabit LTE with DL: 1Gbps, UL: 150Mbps) and 22 hours of battery life. NovaGo will be available in up to 8GB RAM; 256GB UFS 2.0 storage and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports in the top end model. Available early next year, the 4GB RAM/64GB UFS 2.0 will be available for $599 and the 8GB RAM/256GB UFS 2.0 configuration will be available for $799.

HP's Envy X2, on the other hand, is an "Always Connected" detachable PC in a thin form factor measuring 6.9mm thin. It has a 12.3-inch touch WUXGA+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for increased durability and scratch resistance. It has a leather-like textured case integrating a 110 to 150-degree adjustable stand to transform the device into laptop mode for comfortable viewing. Claiming to offer the best of a smartphone experience with the best of a Windows PC, the HP Envy X2 will offer lightning fast 4G LTE and Wi-Fi and will feature the world's longest battery life with 20 hours in a Windows detachable. This detachable PC has been built to enhance video streaming for binge-watching and provides flexibility and connectivity to perform daily tasks while on the go.