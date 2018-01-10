Samsung launches OnePlus 5T rival Galaxy A8+: Features, price, availability

Samsung launched the Galaxy A8+ today at an event in New Delhi. The device can be considered as a watered-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S8. The device comes with most of the bells and whistles that you would otherwise have to pay a premium price for.

The device will be exclusively available on Amazon India's website at a price of Rs 32,990. The e-commerce platform will also introduce various offers along with the device but so far, they haven't been disclosed.

The Galaxy A8+ does not come with the curved screen like edges of the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ but the device does have an Infinity Display that gives it a lot more up to date and futuristic look. Unlike most phones launched last year, the device will come with a slightly taller aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The company has skipped the dual-camera setup at the rear panel. However, they've compensated for it by offering a dual-lens front facing camera. The setup includes a 16-megapixel fixed focus, f/1.9 image sensor and an 8-megapixel f/1.9 sensor. The rear camera features a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens.

The device also comes with Samsung's signature Super AMOLED display. The front panel has a 6-inch display with a FullHD resolution and narrow bezels. The device is powered by an octa core Exynos chipset. Two of the eight cores are clocked at 2.2GHz and the rest at 1.6GHz for energy conservation.

The device comes with IP68 certification that gives it reasonable protection against water and dust. The device comes with a 3500mAH battery and has 64GB of internal storage, which is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For connectivity, the device comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The device is 8.3mm thick and weighs 191 grams.