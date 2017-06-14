Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Max to launch in India today

Samsung is all set to launch its latest models of the new Galaxy J (2017) series smartphones in New Delhi at 12 p.m today.

The company is expected to announce the highly anticipated Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro - a part of its J series.

Both the new entrants are categorised under affordable smartphones tag and even comes with Samsung's unique Pay Mini payment solutions.

The two new models are expected to feature the metal unibody design.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will sport a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass design. It will run on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Additional specifications include Octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, 3GB RAM on-board, 32GB internal storage that can be expandable via a microSD card.

The phone will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery, and will support USB Type-C charging port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will have a bigger display of 5.7-inch and Full HD 1080p resolution.

The phone will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. It is expected to come with 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage.

Both Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max have a 13MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and LED flash. The front camera will also be 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.