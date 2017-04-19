Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus launch: Pricing, features, availability

In an event in New Delhi, Samsung launched the all new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. These devices are Samsung's flagship offerings for this year.

The device launched in India will be powered by an Exynos chipset, unlike the variant offered in US which features a Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been launched at a price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. According to the company, the devices will be available for sale from May 5.

The new device comes with an all new 'Infinity display', a new and allegedly much more secure biometric authentication system in the form of an iris scanner.



Here are the most note-worthy features of the all new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus:

Infinity Screen

Without a doubt, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seem to have an evolutionary better curved display called Infinity Screen. What's left of the bezel around the screen is black, which blends into the screen seamlessly.

The two devices come with a 5.8 inch and a massive 6.2 inch screen curved display. Due to the incredible screen to body ratio, the devices' physical dimensions do not pose a threat to an average-sized human hand. Samsung also claims the display is much brighter and has better contrast than the outgoing Galaxy S7. Both devices will sport a 2K display.

Samsung made a bold move by not introducing a flat screen alternative for the device. It's betting all it's cards on the curved display.

No home button

Samsung has very well lived up to the early concepts of the device. The front panel of the device is seamless with the home button integrated under the screen. Though the button won't be visible, it will react to the pressure. It seems Samsung borrowed a page from Apple's force-touch technology.

Host of new security options

With no physical home button to house the finger print sensor, Samsung placed it at the back of the device right next to the camera module. The placement might seem too odd for many but luckily there many other faster options like Iris and face scanner to log in to your Samsung Galaxy S8.

Processor

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient. The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen. Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will get Samsung's native Exynos version.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds

Camera

Another bold move from Samsung as it hasn't invested in a new primary camera module. The company has used the old Galaxy S7 camera module for this years' flagship, a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS. However, the front camera gets all the attention.

The front snapper will come with a wide-angle, 8 Megapixel shooter which will also have auto focus.

Bixby

Samsung has finally unveiled its own AI and the company seems very confident about it. So confident, that it placed a dedicated physical button on the phone to access the assistant.

Similar to most leading AIs in the market, Bixby will also behave contextually. The device will keep a track of your location and activity throughout the day to yield better results.

Battery

The S8 has a 3,000mAh battery and the S8 Plus has a larger 3,500mAh battery. Samsung claims it has tweaked the battery chemistry to help the batteries last longer after a year or two of use.