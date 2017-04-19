Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launch: Brighter display, seamless front panel, new chipset

Samsung is about to launch its biggest bet in the Indian smartphone industry. The South Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in India today. The launching ceremony can be watched live on Samsung India's official site.

India will get the Exynos 8895 variant instead of the Snapdragon 835 chipset that is available in the US. However, both these chipset have shown similar results on benchmark testing.

Here are the most note-worthy features of the all new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus:

Infinity Screen

Without a doubt, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seem to have an evolutionary better curved display called Infinity Screen. What's left of the bezel around the screen is black, which blends into the screen seamlessly.

The two devices come with a 5.8 inch and a massive 6.2 inch screen curved display. Due to the incredible screen to body ratio, the devices' physical dimensions do not pose a threat to an average-sized human hand. Samsung also claims the display is much brighter and has better contrast than the outgoing Galaxy S7. Both devices will sport a 2K display.

Samsung made a bold move by not introducing a flat screen alternative for the device. It's betting all it's cards on the curved display.

No home button

Samsung has very well lived up to the early concepts of the device. The front panel of the device is seamless with the home button integrated under the screen. Though the button won't be visible, it will react to the pressure. It seems Samsung borrowed a page from Apple's force-touch technology.

Host of new security options

With no physical home button to house the finger print sensor, Samsung placed it at the back of the device right next to the camera module. The placement might seem too odd for many but luckily there many other faster options like Iris and face scanner to log in to your Samsung Galaxy S8.

Processor

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient. The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen. Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will get Samsung's native Exynos version.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds

Camera

Another bold move from Samsung as it hasn't invested in a new primary camera module. The company has used the old Galaxy S7 camera module for this years' flagship, a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS. However, the front camera gets all the attention.

The front snapper will come with a wide-angle, 8 Megapixel shooter which will also have auto focus.

Bixby

Samsung has finally unveiled its own AI and the company seems very confident about it. So confident, that it placed a dedicated physical button on the phone to access the assistant.

Similar to most leading AIs in the market, Bixby will also behave contextually. The device will keep a track of your location and activity throughout the day to yield better results.

Battery

The S8 has a 3,000mAh battery and the S8 Plus has a larger 3,500mAh battery. Samsung claims it has tweaked the battery chemistry to help the batteries last longer after a year or two of use.