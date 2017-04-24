Samsung Galaxy S8's competition LG G6 to launch in India today: Features, availability, pricing

LG G6 was launched globally back at the MWC event in Barcelona and will finally be unveiled here in India today. The flagship device from LG will be available from April 29 this month. The company will be giving away the device paired with offers and cash backs.

The official price will be disclosed during the event in New Delhi today. The device is expected to be launched around the price tag of Rs 52,000. With this price range, LG's G6 will be in direct competition with Samsung latest Galaxy S8.

The flagship device from the South Korean tech giant will feature a 5.7 inch QHD screen. LG likes to call it FullVision display, considering the almost bezel-less design at the front. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy S8, the device's screen uses a taller aspect ratio of 2:1.

Under the hood, the device features a relatively dated Snapdragon 821 chipset which will be supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. In terms of internal memory, the device comes with 32GB and 64GB options along with a memory card slot that can be expanded up to 2TB.

In terms of camera, the device features a dual camera setup with both modules housing a 13 megapixel sensor. One lens comes with a 125degree wide angle and the other with a 71 degree regular angle lens. For the front facing snapper, LG has used a 5 megapixel 100 degree wide-angle lens.

A non-removable 3300mAh battery powers the device. During the launch LG showcased the device in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White colour options.