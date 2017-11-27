Samsung Galaxy S9+ to feature extremely narrow bezels with 90 per cent screen to body ratio

The year 2017 has seen its fair share of flagships and it's time to gear-up for all major launches of 2018. Every year, Samsung is one of the first companies to reveal their flagship.The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the company's next big addition to Samsung's premium segment. Looking at the images, Samsung seems to be making it an incremental update with a similar design and a few additions.

According to a recent report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with a screen to body ratio of 90 per cent. If the reports are believed to be true, this new update will take Samsung's new device to almost bezel-less propotions, similar to Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 and Essential Phone. The report suggests that the new Samsung Galaxy will have an almost non-existent bottom bezel and an extremely narrow top bezel, housing all the sensors.

According to popular tipster, @evleaks, Samsung will be showcasing the new Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next year. The event is scheduled for the second week of January. Unlike the usual launch in March or late February, Samsung might reveal the devices during the CES event and will later start selling them in March.

Despite being months away from its official launch, Samsung's Galaxy S9 has been leaked in a render which looks like an image meant to demonstrate a back-cover. The images leaked by BGR, shows a front frame identical to the Galaxy S8 but the cut outs on the back reveal an new device.

Though the device is mostly covered on the sides, it does reveal a few major changes in comparison to the Galaxy S8. The device will now feature a dual-lens camera. However, unlike the Note 8, these modules will be placed in a vertical formation. The flash is place below the two sensors and the finger print will be housed in a small rectangle under the flash.

The image shows various sensors on the top of the screen. We're still unsure if these sensors also accommodate a dual-lens camera along with the standard set of sensors. It also seems the Bixby button will make comeback on the Samsung Galaxy S9. The overall design of the Samsung Galaxy S9 is not radically different and looks similar to the previous iteration.

The pictured device, Galaxy S9+ might be the only one of the two to get a dual-lens setup. The standard Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a single lens setup. The Galaxy S9, codenamed SM-G960 is estimated to sport a 5.8-inch screen whereas the Galaxy S9+, codenamed SM-G965 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch screen.