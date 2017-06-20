Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 launched for Rs 47,990; comes with Jio double data offer

Samsung unveiled its new premium tablet Galaxy Tab S3 at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The tablet will be available for purchase at offline retail stores and company's India website from today for Rs 47,990.

The new version of company's proprietary S Pen stylus comes bundled with Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 and can perform a variety of tasks with S Pen-specific applications. The new S Pen has a 0.7 mm tip and boasts 4,096 pressure sensor levels.

Samung unveiled the LTE and Wi-Fi variants of the tablet back at Mobile World Congress earlier this year. However, only the LTE variant has been launched in India. It comes with a all-glass design and is as sleek as a smartphone, Samsung claims on its website.

Specifications



The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC clocked at 2.15 GHz and 1.6 GHz. It has been paired with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory, out of which only 23.2 GB is available for the user. The storage can be expanded up to 256 GB with a MicroSD card.

The new Tab sports a 9.7-inch QXGA sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. It comes with HDR video playback capabilities, but it is exclusive to videos steamed via the Amazon app.

Apart from its productivity features, Samsung is also touting it as a tablet suitable for gaming, owing to its screen size and resolution along with the Vulkan API. Samsung claims that the processor on-board the Galaxy Tab S3 is 18 per cent faster and GPU delivers three times faster graphics than previous models.

The Galaxy Game Pack has also been optimised for its screen, providing Game Broadcasting, power saver mode and mute games and ongoing calls mode. Buyers can pick a game from the Galaxy Game Pack. Sound is handled by a quad-speaker system tuned by AKG.

In optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is equipped with a 13 megapixel primary camera with CMOS sensor, auto focus and flash. It can capture UHD 4K videos at 30 fps. The front camera is again a CMOS sensor with a 5 megapixel unit.

The tablet is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging. The non-removable battery holds enough juice to power the tablet through 12 hour of video playback. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Book Cover and Keyboard Cover for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 are sold separately and are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively. It comes with Samsung Flow for working back and forth from the tablet and samartphone. Users can get 15 GB cloud storage with Samsung Cloud. The tablet also has a finger print scanner on the Home button for safe transfer of information.

Launch offers



Reliance Jio users can get a double data offer with the new Tab. Two lots of 28 GB will be offered to the users every month for an amount of Rs 309 till December 31 this year. Samsung is also offering a one-time free screen replacement for units purchased before July 31.

