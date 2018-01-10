Samsung launches A8+ in India, priced at Rs 32,990

Korean smartphone giant Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy A8+ in India. Priced at Rs 32,990, the device will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

The Galaxy A series has a stylish glass-and-metal design, and the A8+ follows the same trend. It features a 6 inch full HD Super AMOLED infinity display with an 18:9:5 display ratio. Samsung claims it to be lifeproof while the device is IP68 certified, which makes it water- and dust-resistant. It has got facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor at the rear. With a thickness of 8.3 mm, the A8+ weights 191g.

Competing against OnePlus 5T, Nokia 8 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the Galaxy A8+ is powered by an octa-core processor, including two 2.2 GHz cores and six 1.6 GHz cores, and boasts a 3500 mAh battery. It comes with 6 GB of RAM and has onboard storage of 64 GB with an expandable memory card slot of 256 GB. The device packs in a 16 MP rear camera with f1.7 for capturing low-light images and a dual front camera (16MP+8MP) with Live Focus for capturing depth images. The phone can also capture full HD videos at 30 frames per second.

Also, Samsung has added Bixby translate for quick and easy language translation and Samsung Pay for making payment with a tap.

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, at Samsung India, says, "With Galaxy A8+, we are bringing our customers' favourite features from flagship smartphones such as infinity display and our first dual front camera with Live Focus to our Galaxy A series."