Samsung launches Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Samsung has launched the 6GBRAM and 128GB ROM variant in India. The device is priced at a hefty Rs 74,990 price tag and will be available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Samsung Shop from tomorrow. However, the device will only start shipping devices after June 9.

The device will be available in midnight black colour. In a bid to promote the device, Samsung is also offering free wireless charger with the device.

"The new Galaxy S8+ variant with its best in class 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory is the ultimate device for users who aspire to explore new possibilities, are always on top of their game, and for whom, multi-tasking is a way of life," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Infinity Screen

Without a doubt, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seem to have an evolutionary better curved display called Infinity Screen. What's left of the bezel around the screen is black, which blends into the screen seamlessly.

The two devices come with a 5.8 inch and a massive 6.2 inch screen curved display. Due to the incredible screen to body ratio, the devices' physical dimensions do not pose a threat to an average-sized human hand. Samsung also claims the display is much brighter and has better contrast than the outgoing Galaxy S7. Both devices will sport a 2K display.

Samsung made a bold move by not introducing a flat screen alternative for the device. It's betting all it's cards on the curved display.

No home button

Samsung has very well lived up to the early concepts of the device. The front panel of the device is seamless with the home button integrated under the screen. Though the button won't be visible, it will react to the pressure. It seems Samsung borrowed a page from Apple's force-touch technology.

Host of new security options

With no physical home button to house the finger print sensor, Samsung placed it at the back of the device right next to the camera module. The placement might seem too odd for many but luckily there many other faster options like Iris and face scanner to log in to yor Samsung Galaxy S8.

Camera

Another bold move from Samsung as it hasn't invested in a new primary camera module. The company has used the old Galaxy S7 camera module for this years' flagship, a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS. However, the front camera gets all the attention.

The front snapper will come with a wide-angle, 8 Megapixel shooter which will also have auto focus.

Bixby

Samsung has finally unveiled its own AI and the company seems very confident about it. So confident that it place a dedicated physical button on the phone to access the assistant.

Similar to most leading AIs in the market, Bixby will also behave contextually. The device will keep a track of your location and activity throughout the day to yield better results.