Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus: Here's what's interesting and what's not

Samsung launches one of the biggest smartphone this year, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The devices were launched at a Samsung event in New York. Both Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, fall in line with most of the elaborate leaks that have been pouring in since the past couple of months.



Infinity Screen

Without a doubt, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ seem to have an evolutionary better curved display called Infinity Screen. What's left of the bezel around the screen is black, which blends into the screen seamlessly.

The two devices come with a 5.8 inch and a massive 6.2 inch screen curved display. Due to the incredible screen to body ratio, the devices' physical dimensions do not pose a threat to an average-sized human hand. Samsung also claims the display is much brighter and has better contrast than the outgoing Galaxy S7. Both devices will sport a 2K display.

Samsung made a bold move by not introducing a flat screen alternative for the device. It's betting all it's cards on the curved display.

No home button

Samsung has very well lived up to the early concepts of the device. The front panel of the device is seamless with the home button integrated under the screen. Though the button won't be visible, it will react to the pressure. It seems Samsung borrowed a page from Apple's force-touch technology.



Host of new security options

With no physical home button to house the finger print sensor, Samsung placed it at the back of the device right next to the camera module. The placement might seem too odd for many but luckily there many other faster options like Iris and face scanner to log in to yor Samsung Galaxy S8.

Processor

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with a new 10nm chipset, which the company claims is smaller yet more efficient. The smaller size enables more area for the Infinity screen. Though the company is launching a Snapdragon 835 variant for the United States, India will most likely get the Exynos version.

The Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone capable of gigabit LTE speeds



Camera

Another bold move from Samsung as it hasn't invested in a new primary camera module. The company has used the old Galaxy S7 camera module for this years' flagship, a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS. However, the front camera gets all the attention.

The front snapper will come with a wide-angle, 8 Megapixel shooter which will also have auto focus.

Bixby

Samsung has finally unveiled its own AI and the company seems very confident about it. So confident that it place a dedicated physical button on the phone to access the assistant.

Similar to most leading AIs in the market, Bixby will also behave contextually. The device will keep a track of your location and activity throughout the day to yield better results.

Battery

The S8 has a 3,000mAh battery and the S8 Plus has a larger 3,500mAh battery. Samsung claims it has tweaked the battery chemistry to help the batteries last longer after a year or two of use.

Availability in India with Price and Colours

The company made no official claims about India but US will start receiving the early products after April 21.

India should get the device within the same month or in early-June. Considering Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 tragedy, the devices will go through some heavy scrutiny before entering every major market.

There are five colours of the S8 to choose from: black, gray, silver, gold and blue. The company may or may not launch all five colours in India. US will only get three variants.



