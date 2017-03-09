SanDisk launches 256 GB Ultra microSD card, Extreme Pro and Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drives in India

SanDisk has announced the launch of three new products, including Extreme Pro and Extreme Go USB 3.1 flash drives, and a 256 GB microSD card with A1 SD specifications.

Extreme Go is a high-speed flash drive, up to 35x faster than standard 2.0 drives, and enables users to copy data quickly. SanDisk Extreme Pro USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive has reading speeds up to 420 MB per second and writing speeds up to 380 MB/s while the Extreme Go USB 3.1 has reading and writing speeds up to 200 MB/s and 150 MB/s, respectively.

Both drives feature 128-bit-file-encrypted and password-protected SanDisk Secure Access, and come with limited lifetime warranty. The Extreme Pro is priced at Rs 8,490 for 128 GB and Rs 13,990 for 256 GB. The Extreme Go costs Rs 3,990 for 64 GB and Rs 5,990 for 128 GB. Both will be available on Amazon India and in select retail outlets.

The 256 GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is the world's first microSD card with Application Performance Class 1 (A1) standardisation. This enables the new card to open apps quickly and process all related tasks, thus offering a powerful experience. This will be compatible with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Android for backing up and managing content, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Priced at Rs 18,990, the microSD card will be available from April 1.