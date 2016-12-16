Super Mario Run launched for iOS platform

Super Mario Run is finally available for download on the Apple App Store. Nintendo, on Thursday, launched one of its much awaited game for Apple devices. Launched on iOS platform first, the game can run on iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad running iOS 8 or later. This will be followed by an Android version next year.

Free to download, the game went live on the App Store for the Indian region late night on Thursday, December 15. However, this isn't a free game. A portion of the game is free, where one can experience the game.

Instead of offering in-app purchases, Nintendo has set purchase price of Rs 620 ($9.99) for accessing full Worlds 1-6 and it doesn't load without internet connectivity. The download size of the game for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus was 173 MB.

The game has been designed in such a way that it can be played with a single hand. In this game, the character Mario runs continuously, and using a thumb/finger player can make him jump over obstacles, collect coins and reach the goal.

Super Mario Run includes World Tour where the character can run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser's clutches. By travelling through plains, caverns, Ghost Houses, airships, castles, and more, players can clear 6 worlds filled with 24 new courses.

Under Toad Rally players can compete against friends and challenge people from all over the world. Kingdom Builder allows player to gather coins and toads to build own kingdom with over 100 kinds of items in the Kingdom Builder feature.

While I was excited about the game, I wasn't really impressed. The continuous running of Mario felt more like a Subway Surfer or a Temple Run with just a little left to do for jumping and collecting coins.