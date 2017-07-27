Tinder launches new Tinder Gold service; will save time for busy users

Tinder wants you to have the "Gold Treatment". The dating application has launched a new premium paid feature called Tinder Gold. According to Tinder, this new service will reduce the time required to match with people. "No waiting. No wondering. With Tinder Gold, you can swipe, match and message-instantly," the official blog post stated.

The feature is still being tested in various countries but hasn't been launched in India yet. The company recently rolled out the feature in Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico and earlier, the feature was also released for testing in the UK, France, Germany and Brazil.

The feature Tinder Gold will be an exclusive service where the user can know who swiped them right even before they start swiping. All profiles that swiped that particular user will be shown in a grid format. The user can then chose the profiles they want to swipe right and land into an assured match.

Even while swiping generally, the user will know which profile right-swiped them with the help of a gold heart made on the profile their visiting.

Tinder Plus users will have to pay a nominal fee to upgrade to Tinder Gold and for people who haven't subscribed to either will get all the benefits of Tinder Plus along with Tinder Gold. The feature-list includes Passport, Rewind, Unlimited Likes, five Super Likes per day, one Boost per month, and more profile controls.



