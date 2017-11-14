Ultimate Ears launches water-resistant MegaBoom portable speaker

Ultimate Ears, a subsidiary of Logitech, has announced the launch of a new party speaker - Megaboom. Claiming to be the next generation wireless portable speaker which offers more power, bass and sound, it has been priced at Rs 19,995 and will be available in Red and Black colours.

This new Megaboom offers 360-degree sound with deep bass. As it is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and dust resistant, the speaker is ideal for outdoor use. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that can give up to 20 hours of music playback. There is also an Ultimate Ears Megaboom app for iOS and Android smartphones that can be used for accessing features such as musical alarm, fully customizable sound and remote on/off.

"Music has the power to enhance, energize and connect people, and you feel this whenever you turn the speaker on. The belief that you can spontaneously transform any moment with music - anytime, anywhere - is at the heart of every experience from Ultimate Ears." said Charlotte Johs, General Manager of Ultimate Ears.

Launched in India in 2015, Ultimate Ears had two products in the Indian market - WonderBoom for Rs 7,995 and Boom 2 for Rs 15,995.

All Ultimate Ears speakers come with two year international warranty and currently, Ultimate Ears speakers are available on Amazon India and over 100 retail outlets across the country. The company is focusing on expanding its presence in the Indian market.