Vivo V5s selfie smartphone launched in India at Rs 18,990, sale from May 6

Chinese firm Vivo on Thursday launched Vivo V5s selfie smartphone in India at Rs 18,990.

The phone sports a 20 mega pixel front camera with Sony IMX376 sensor-which is accompanied by a 'moonlight' flash. The device is available for pre-booking and will go on sale on May 6. Initially, the company will be offering just the matte black version of the device.

The phone is powered by 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor which is supported by 4 GB RAM. It will have 64 GB inbuilt storage which will be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

It has a 5.5-inch 720p IPS LCD display. The Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow phone is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It measures 153.80 x 75.50 x 7.55 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 154.00 grams.

The phone comes in two colours: Crown Gold and Matte Black and is available for prebooking on Flipkart.



