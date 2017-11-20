Vivo V7 with 24Megapixel front facing camera,slim bezels launched in India

Chinese company, Vivo launched the new V7 in India. Just like its elder sibling, the Vivo V7+, this new device features a high-resolution selfie camera and most other specifications also seem identical. The biggest difference from the '+' badging is that the Vivo V7 is a smaller device with a smaller display in comparison to the V7+.

The device is targeted towards young users with an relatively design and a high-resolution front facing camera. Most devices in this price pont offer good primary cameras but don't emphasise as much on the front cameras.

Other than the size, the device will have a smaller battery and lesser internal storage. The device also features an 18:9 aspect ratio, similar to most flagships launched this year. The device will sell exclusively on Flipkart.

Price

The Vivo V7 will be priced at Rs 18,990 on Flipkart and interested users can start pre-booking the device from today and the first sale will be conducted on November 24. Users will get a one-time free replacement along with exchange offers up to Rs 18,000 and an exchange discount worth Rs 2,000. The user will also get special bank offers of 5 per cent off if they use Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Specifications

The device features a 5.7 inch screen with a resolution of 720x1440p with FullView IPS display. For power, the device uses a Snapdragon 450 chipset which is clocked up to 1.8 GHz. However, the device gets 4GB RAM for multi-tasking. The Funtouch OS 3.2 is built over Android Nougat 7.1.1.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo V7 runs Funtouch OS 3.2, based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked up to 1.8GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to the USP of the device, the camera comes with a 16megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The front facing snapper comes with a massive 24 Megapixel module that also comes with an f/2.0 aperture. The front facing snapper will come with 'Moonlight Glow' selfie. The inbuilt storage is limited to 32GB but can be expanded using a MicroSD card of capacities of up to 256GB.

The device gets a dual-SIM slot which will be capable of operating 4G VoLTE networks. The device comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and FM. The battery has been shrunk to 3000mAH. The device will be available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black variants.