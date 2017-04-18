Xiaomi all set to launch the Mi6 tomorrow: Here's what to expect from it

Xiaomi is all set to launch it's latest flagship Mi 6 tomorrow. The device will be unveiled on April 19 in Beijing at the University Of Technology Gymnasium. This year, the Chinese smartphone brand will most likely launch two versions of the flagship. The device is also expected to feature dual-curved screen with 2K resolution.

The brand has been doing extremely well in the budget segment but hasn't performed spectacularly in the flagship segment.

Last year, the company faced backlash because they just launched the base variant of Mi 5 with a rather expensive price tag.

Contrary to how most Xiaomi products are received in India, the Mi 5 did not do spectacularly well. It will interesting to see how Xiaomi India deals with the company's new Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus.



Here's what we know about the device so far:

Design

The leaks haven't left much to guess about the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. The device looks as premium as the previous flagship Mi5. The Chinese company has tried to limit the bezels to a minimum on both sides but has let a relatively big chin and top on the screen-front of the device. The front panel also houses a physical home button which will double up as a finger print sensor.

Features

The Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus are expected to come with Snapdragon's latest 835 chipset. The same chipset is also powering Samsung's flagship, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The screen size and battery capacity will be the major differences between the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. In a few pictures, the Mi 6 Plus is seen sporting a dual camera set-up. Both sensors are expected to have 12 megapixel sensors.

Pricing

In a recent post on China's popular social media website, Weibo the pricing of both the phones have been revealed. Mi 6 is expected to come in a 64GB ROM/4GB RAM combination at RMB 2,199 (Rs 20,500 approximately) or a 128GB/4GB variant at RMB 2,599 (Rs 24,300 approximately). Whereas, the Mi 6 Plus will be available in 64GB/6GB for RMB 2,599(Rs 24,300 approximately) or 128GB/6GB for RMB 3,099 (Rs 29,000 approximately).