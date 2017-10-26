Xiaomi gearing up for multiple launches, including 'best selfie smartphone' on Nov 2

Xiaomi is going to launch its third series in a period of just three months. The company has sent invites for an event on November 2. So far, there has been no leak attached to this particular device launch. However, the invite suggests that this will be a selfie-centric device. The company has used a hashtag #YourBestSelfie for the poster of this launch.

Multiple surprises planned for the launch of the BEST selfie smartphone. Hints on this table ?? ?? Any guess? ??#YourBestSelfiepic.twitter.com/HshUnpRe9N - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 26, 2017

The company's India head, Manu Kumar Jain released a tweet hinting towards the new launch. In his tweet he said, "Multiple surprises planned for the launch of the BEST selfie smartphone." This can indicate towards to more than one launches during the November 2 event. The fast charging smartphone and the best selfie camera smartphone could be two separate smartphones.

This new series will be first launched in India which exhibits the company's confidence in this market. Xiaomi has been performing consistently in the market, especially with the Redmi series. Going by the invite this new device will tap into the growing trend of selfie cameras.

Xiaomi devices are mostly adept at handling anything you throw at them but the devices struggle when it front cameras. Xiaomi might set that right with this new series.

Other than the selfie camera teaser, one poster shows a fast charging symbol. This signifies that the device will also come equipped with fast charging.

Earlier today, the company revealed that they had sold over four million smartphones in the Indian market within a period of just one month.

The festive season sales led to the sharp rise in sales. According to Xiaomi, they were the number one smartphone brand on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Earlier this month there were various leaks that suggested that Xiaomi is working on the next Redmi Note phone. The Redmi Note 5 is expected to feature an edge to edge display and a dual camera lens on the back panel of the device.