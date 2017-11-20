Xiaomi Launches Mi A1 in Rose Gold

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced the launch of Mi A1 in rose gold colour. Priced at Rs 14,999, it will be available from November 21 in offline retail and mi.com and Flipkart in the online space. The Mi A1 is a mid-range Android One device that comes with stock Android UI minus Mi UI. Xiaomi had launched the Mi A1 in September this year but in gold and black variants only. The company says the new variant will have 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Featuring a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, the Mi A1 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It is 7.7-mm thin with full metal body and rounded edges. Xiaomi has also added Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects the device's temperature from going up. The rear camera module packs in a 12MP telephoto lens + 12MP wide angle lens; the former is used for portrait shots and the latter for landscape shots.

The company claims this module is 41 per cent more expensive than the RGB with monochrome set-up and compares it with Apple iPhone 7 Plus and One Plus 5. The camera app has smart beautify and natural colour correction options. It also has a 10V smart power amplifier for sound.

Xiaomi has been aggressive in India and enjoys 23.5 per cent market share (number 2 position). It is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India with a growth rate of nearly 300 per cent year-on-year.