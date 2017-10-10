Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 2 at Rs 35,999 with zero per cent EMI scheme

Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix 2 in India. The device is Xiaomi's most premium device up till date and will start selling on October 17 exclusively on Flipkart and Xiaomi India's website. The device is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 128GB variant. Xiaomi will also be introducing a 0 per cent EMI scheme for the device.

The company also launched Mi Noise Cancelling Earphones with a USB Type-C connectivity which will be priced at Rs 2,999.

The Mi Mix 2 was launched in China last month and India is the second country to receive the device. In China, the first batch of Mi Mix 2 was sold out in 58 seconds.

Xiaomi is growing 58.9 per cent month over month with selling 10 million phones in September alone. In India the company sold 1 million units in a period of two days which translates to 300units sold every single minute. Last year, the 1 million mark was achieved in 18 days.

Here are the main features of the device:

Display

The most stellar aspect of the device, the display almost stretches from edge to edge with a screen to body ratio of 93 per cent.

The display uses an aspect ratio 18:9 which was limited to 17:9 last year. The Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99 inch display which sports a QuadHD resolution. However, the company claims that the device will fit into the footprint of a 5.5 inch smartphone.

The earpiece on the device is situated on a tiny gap on top of the display. The company claims that this earpiece delivers high quality sound. The proximity sensor is based on ultra sonic technology instead of infrared sensors. The front camera is also squeezed at the bottom right of the front panel.

The company compared the new design language of the Mi Mix 2 with industry leaders like Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S8.

Processor

The Mi Mix 2 features the Snapdragon 835 chipset which is 40 per cent faster. The Adreno 540 GPU helps with the graphics of the device. The device is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company chose to launch a single variant of the device out of the four variants launched in China.

Camera

The Mi Mix 2 features camera module which incorporates Sony IMX386 sensor with a 1.25micron pixels. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS). The company claims that the 4-axis stabilization helps take better low-light pictures. The device uses the same 12Megapixel primary camera unit as found on Mi6.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the Mi Mix 2 supports 43 bands. The company claims that the Mi Mix 2 has the maximum number of bands among all smartphones across the world. The device offers better reception due to 4 antennas. The device features multifunction NFC (near field communication) for cashless payment options.