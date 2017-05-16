Xiaomi launches Mi Router 3C priced at Rs 1,199

Chinese technology player Xiaomi, which is diversifying its product portfolio, has announced the launch of a smart router in India. Priced at Rs 1,199, the Mi Router 3C can be accessed using a smart Mi Wi-Fi app on your smartphone.

The router is equipped with four antennas, each with a dedicated PCB circuit, and comes with a 2-transmit, 2-receive antenna design. This offers an improved Wi-Fi range and signal stability. Mi Router 3C has 64 MB of RAM and offers a wireless speed of 300 mbps. It can connect up to 64 devices, including 20 computing devices and 44 IoT devices. While the router can be plugged in directly for fibre optics broadband, one will have to connect it to a modem for ADSL broadband connections.

The Mi Wi-Fi smart app, available for both iOS and Android, can be used for setting up the router and network management. It also provides access to real-time monitoring of bandwidth usage, QoS (quality of service) to prioritise bandwidth for devices and Wi-Fi boost. Plus, it allows pre-configured guest-sharing of Wi-Fi password and parental controls.

Commenting on the launch, Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said, "We are committed to launching several of our ecosystem products in India, and bringing technological innovations to everyone. With the fast-growing Internet population in the country, we saw a big gap in the current router market. With amazing smart features and a game-changing price, Mi Router 3C is set to disrupt the router market in India."

Mi Router 3C will be available at the Mi Home store on May 20 and on Mi.com from May 23 onwards. The router will go on sale on Flipkart and Amazon India from June 8 for Rs 1,199.

Also watch:



