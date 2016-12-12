Xiaomi launches Mi VR Play for Rs 999

After launching smartphones, fitness band and air purifier, Xiaomi has now forayed into virtual reality headset too. The Chinese company has announced the launch of its first Mi VR Play headset. Priced at Rs 999, the Mi VR will available exclusively on Mi.com and offline channels starting December 21, 12 PM onwards.

The Mi VR Play is an entry-level product that has been wrapped in Lycra for making it lightweight. It has got unique two-way zipper that helps to ensure compatibility, providing a secure grip on the smartphone inserted in the VR. The Mi VR Play can support smartphones ranging from 4.7inch to 5.7inch. There is a dual opening on the front allowing slight positioning adjustments and ventilation. It is also certified to work with Google Cardboard apps.

Since the launch of Google Cardboard, VR headsets have been a craze in India as well. Easily available on ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, etc., one can buy the cardboard style VR for as low as Rs 120.

Xiaomi has been really aggressive in India this year. The company started the year with the launch of its most popular smartphone - Redmi Note 3 which was immediately followed by the flagship Mi 5, Mi Max and more. The company later launched the Mi Band 2 and introduced Mi Air Purifier 2. Xiaomi has also announced the launch of Mi Live in India. Mi Live is the company's own streaming app with locally sourced content.