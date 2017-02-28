Xiaomi launches Mi5c along with its own chipset Surge S1

Xiaomi has become the fourth smartphone company in the world to produce its own chipset. The company recently launched its new chipset along with a new phone, Xiaomi Mi5c.

Surge S1 is the company's first attempt at building its own smartphone chipset. So far, the company was heavily reliant on external sources for all components of their smartphones.

With this new development, the company can focus on heavy hardware as well as software customisation.

The new chipset Surge S1 is placed in the mid-range segment, competing with the likes of Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek P20. The octa-core chipset comes with a 64-bit processor (2.2GHz quad-core A53 + 1.4GHz quad-core A53) that can churn up to 2.2GHz.

The chipset is claimed to have a special expertise on image processing. Surge S1's ISP algorithm claims to improve camera light sensitivity by almost 150 per cent giving Xiaomi the much needed boost in low-light camera technology. The chipset registered an Antutu score of 64,817.

The phone Mi5c is an incremental update over Mi5 launched last year. Apart from the Surge S1 chipset, the device comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The device gets an all-metal body with a 5.15 inch screen which can crank up a brightness level of 550-nits.

On the camera front, it sports a 12-megapixel camera on the rear with 1.25 micron 'large' pixel size and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will be a China-first launch at a price of RMB 1,499 (Roughly Rs 14,600).