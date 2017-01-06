Xiaomi launches new 4.9mm thin Mi TV 4 at CES 2017

Xiaomi launched its new line of televisions during its debut at the ongoing CES in Las Vegas. The Mi TV 4 line-up comes with an incredibly slim profile with a 4.9mm ultra-thin frameless metal body. The TVs will come in three screen sizes of 49-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches.

The 65-inch TV will be the company's flagship TV which is estimated to sell under the $2000 mark. The TV will be exclusively sold in China for now. The 65 inch TV takes a modular approach with the soundbar that can be replaced later without changing the 4K display panel of the TV.

The television will sport a 4K display (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and quad-core 64-bit chipset. The PatchWall deep learning AI system will help provide better and contextual recommendations for the viewer.

For Mi TV 4, the key features are, 4.9mm ultra-thin metal body, quad-core 64-bit flagship TV processor, an independent Dolby Atmos cinematic sound system, Dolby and DTS dual audio decoding. Xiaomi also says its TV is equipped with deep learning artificial intelligence system to give accurate and smart recommendations to users.

Along with the TV, the company also exhibited the new white Mi Mix. The phone made news all over the world because of its extreme screen to bezel ratio. The phone sports a 92 per cent screen-to-body ratio and to make this happen it had to replace the front camera at the bottom of the phone and do away with the conventional earpiece and proximity sensor.