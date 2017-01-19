Xiaomi launches new Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999 in new matt black colour

Xiaomi conducted the launch event in New Delhi today where it launched the new Redmi Note 4.

The device was launched in China last year and is finally making a debut in India. According to Xiaomi President, Hugo Barra, the matt black variant will be available soon after the launch event.

The new design follows Xiaomi's glass and aluminum aesthetics that is very similar to the previously launched Mi 5 and Mi Max. The Redmi Note 4 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 and Adreno 506 GPU, which will use a new power efficient 14nm FinFET technology. The new technology will also enhance the thermal performance drastically.

The phone will feature a 4100 mAH battery which is just one per cent bigger than the Redmi Note 3 but will apparently cross Redmi Note 3 battery by 25 per cent.







On the camera front, the device will come with 13 megapixel rear camera with CMOS sensor and a 5 megapixel front facing camera. The presentation saw a special emphasis and comparison of Redmi Note 4's primary camera with Redmi Note 3's camera.



The new device will be offered at a price of Rs 9,999 for a 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 4GB and 64 GB variant will be offered at Rs 12,999 and the 3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM will be available at Rs 10,999.

The device will go on sale from January 23, 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart. Despite the tremendous demand, the company is going with an open sale and no pre-registrations will be required for the Redmi Note 4.

