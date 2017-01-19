Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 4 in India

Xiaomi on Thursday announced the launch of Redmi Note 4, successor to last year's best selling smartphone Redmi Note 3. The device will be available in three variants with a starting price of Rs 9,999.

Redmi Note 4, features a 5.5inch full HD display with 2.5D glass at the front in a unibody metal chassis and fingerprint sensor at the rear. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired instead of Mediatek one. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. The company claims that it has optimised the camera in the earlier version Redmi Note 3 and the new set has a 25 per cent larger pixel sensor, which helps in capturing more balanced and crisp images.

The Redmi Note 4 comes loaded with Google services along with a few Mi apps, including Mi Remote that uses IR blaster to work as a universal remote. It ships with MiUi and the first set of units will shipped with Android Nougat preview. It also packs in a non-removable 4100mAh battery.



The new version is a 4G dual SIM smartphone and the secondary slot is a hybrid slot - it can be either used for a SIM card or as an expandable memory card slot, with support of up to 128GB.

Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants - 2GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage for Rs 9,999; 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 10,999 and 4GB RAM with 64 BG Storage for Rs 12,999.

The device will go on sale starting January 23, 12 PM on Mi.com and Flipkart. This time, the company is going with an open sale and no pre-registrations will be required for the same.

