Xiaomi Mi 6 with Snapdragon 835 Soc, 6GB RAM and dual camera announced

At an event in China, Xiaomi took the wraps off its new flagship smartphone, the Mi 6. The Mi flagship smartphones runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and packs in the top of the line specifications.

The Mi 6 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, the same chipset powering Samsung's Galaxy S8. It further packs in 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU.

Featuring a 5.15inch 1080p display, the Mi 6 boasts a stainless steel border running on the edges with a curved glass body and is splash resistant.



It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear - 12MP wide-angle sensor with 4-axis optical image stabilisation and a 12MP telephoto lens. It also comes with a dedicated Potrait Mode. The latter can be used for 2x optical lossless zoom.

Xiaomi has done away with the 3.5mm audio jack and the Type-C port will be used for charging, headphones and even data transfer. The Mi 6 also packs in a 3350 mAh battery.



Mi 6 will be available starting 28 April and will be sold in two variants - 6GB + 64GB version is priced at RMB 2,499 (about Rs 23,500) , the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at RMB 2,899 (about Rs 27,177) and the Ceramic edition is priced at RMB 2,999 (about Rs 28,115).

There is no word on the India launch date or pricing yet. However, we expect it to launch sometime soon as the last year flagship Mi5 was launched in India within one month of the China launch.