Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red to go on sale starting December 20

Just in time for Christmas, Xiaomi has announced the launch of the red edition of its popular Mi A1 smartphone in India. According to the company, this launch is to celebrate the global holiday season and the end of a fabulous year for the company. Available in black, gold and rose gold edition, the Mi A1 Special Edition Red will go on sale in limited quantities from December 20, 2017 on mi.com, Flipkart and all Mi Home stores, Mi Preferred Partner stores, and retail partner stores. The Mi A1 Special Edition Red continues to have same innards and is priced at Rs 13,999.

Launched in September this year, the Mi A1 has been created by Xiaomi and Powered by Google. Unlike other Xiaomi devices, the Mi A1 has got stock Android operating system and receives regular software update and security updates when released. The smartphone offers unlimited photo and video storage on the cloud and Google Assistant. Mi A1 will come with some additional utility apps such as Mi Remote and Mi camera app on the device.

The Mi A1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is 7.3 mm thin with a full metal body with rounded edges for better hand feel. It packs in a 5.5inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Xiaomi has also added Pryolytic graphic sheet that protects the device temperature from going up.

Another highlight of the Mi A1 is the flagship dual camera module at the rear with 12MP + 12MP camera with 2x optical zoom. With different types of dual camera setups in smartphones in the market, Xiaomi uses telephoto lens with wide angle lens, where the finer is used for portrait shots and latter for landscape. It also comes with smart beautify and natural colour correction in the camera app. It also comes with a 10V smart power amplifier for sound.