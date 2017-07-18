Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launches for Rs 16,999; key specifications, features

Xiaomi has been pretty aggressive in India this year. Starting January, the company has launched three Redmi devices - Redmi Note 4 followed by Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A, and another ecosystem product Router 3C.

The company has now announced the launch of the Mi Max 2, a successor to the last year's Mi Max. This new phablet has been priced at Rs 16,999 and will be available in offline as online channel simultaneously.

The Mi Max 2 has got a full metal unibody design with rounded edges, that makes it easier to hold. It weighs 211 gram and is 7.6 mm thin. Boasting a massive 6.44inch full HD Display at the front, Xiaomi claims to have designed it to offer a better experience while watching videos, gaming or even while working. It even has a split screen view that can be used to have two apps on screen at the same time.

The Mi Max 2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Running MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat out of the box, Mi Max 2 will receive MIUI 9.

It has a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor with enhanced low light photography at the rear and a 5MP camera at front. Powered by a massive 5300mAh battery, it supports Quick Charge 3, which can charge 68 per cent of the battery in just one hour. As per the company claims, a full charge can last close to two days.

The 6inch plus category is becoming popular with offerings from Samsung, Sony, Lenovo, Micromax, Oppo amongst others, available across different price categories.



Xiaomi is expanding its service network and had 500 service centres across the country. The brand is also focusing on service and claims to resolve 95 per cent complains in a day and 86 per cent in four hours of receiving them. In addition, the company has three factories and two warehouses for spare parts for speeding repairs.

Since the launch in July 2014 in India, Xiaomi has employees over 10,000 people across its production lines, R&D, warehouse and call centres. The company also plans to host its 3rd Anniversary sale on July 21 and July 22, where the Mi Max 2 will also be available.