Xiaomi Mi Max 2 to launch today in China, this is what it could offer

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Max 2 today, the successor of last years' Mi Max. The Mi Max 2 is expected to feature a slightly smaller screen size as compared to Mi Max's 6.44 inches. Last year, the first generation of the phablet received a good response from the Indian market and even this year the Mi Max 2 is expected to come to India with its highest variant.

Xiaomi teased the device in various posts on a website and from what we could make out, the device will get a significant update in terms of both hardware and software. The event is scheduled to begin by 11:30am IST.

The device is expected to come in mainly two variants, both with a different set-up of processor and RAM. One variant is expected to feature the Octa-core Snapdragon 626 with eight ARM Cortex A53s and 4GB RAM. Whereas, the other variant is expected to feature a more powerful Snapdragon 660 chipset with eight of Qualcomm's own Kryo 260 CPU.

Both variants are expected to feature monster batteries of over 5000 mAH. In terms of design the device is expected to get an all metal design with 2.5D glass over the FullHD display. The device might feature a new USB Type C port but will also retain the 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 4 in India last week and 2,50,000 units of the device, in its first sale, went out stock in sheer 8 minutes. The Chinese company is expanding its Redmi line-up in India and is also expected to launch the new Mi Max 2 in India a few months after its launch in China.